The relatively short 1.6-mile hike to Jacoby Falls from the Cotner Trailhead is a favorite among many, and for many reasons. It's not too long, not too steep and not too difficult.
For me, it's because it's incredibly satisfying, and accessible year round. Whether it's a quick out and back after work and before sundown during warmer months, or a more laborious trek in the snow and ice on a sub-freezing winter day, Jacoby Falls offers hikers a chance to see the splendor of Mother Nature in each and every hiking season.
Having taken this trail dozens of times and in all types of weather, winter is far and away my favorite for visiting this splendid 30-foot waterfall.
The trailhead is located off Wallis Run Road, just off Routes 973 and 87, north of Montoursville. Take the bridge at Loyalsockville (Route 973), cross and Wallis Run Road is immediately off the bridge to the right. Take Wallis Run Road as it follows the Loyalsock Creek until it splits to the left and begins to follow Wallis Run Road. As you enter the Loyalsock State Forest, the trailhead will be just ahead to your right.
As with all winter hikes, it's important to be prepared. While crampons are not absolutely necessary, they are worth packing away in case conditions are really icy. This trail is rocky and those rocks can become slippery. An ice axe is also good to carry along as well, especially if you plan to explore the icy conditions at the falls.
The trail is not especially hilly and there are no steep sections, however you will gain over 400 feet of elevation over the 1.6/1.7 miles to the falls. The yellow/white-blazed trail also has a couple of detours due to the now-finished work of gas companies in the area. Keep your eyes peeled, especially after you traverse the one water crossing along the trail, about halfway out.
Following Jacoby Hollow Run much of the way, there are several areas of water coming down from Jacoby Mountain that keep several areas of the trail boggy when water is abundant. These areas can dry up, as will Jacoby Falls, during drier times of the year.
Hikers are greeted with an abundance of interesting, and somewhat intimidating rock formations to your left and up Jacoby Mountain, especially during the winter months where your view is not obscured by foliage. Jacoby Hollow Run flows to your right as you make your way out. Hemlocks are somewhat prevalent along the trail, but hardwoods line the trail and mountainsides as well.
As you near the falls area, the trail cuts to the right just a bit and takes a road used by the gas companies, but only for a short while before it cuts back into the forest. As you near the falls, the trail becomes a little rockier and the sounds of the falls, set against a horseshoe-shaped ampitheater of rock, becomes louder and louder.
Soon, as you make a slight left bend in the trail, the falls come into sight. When waters are flowing, it's an impressive sight as you look up at the falls. As temps fall even further below freezing, the entire area becomes a frozen spectacle of blue ice as water continues to fall behind the ice.
As of now, the blue ice is not as abundant due to recent stints of warmer weather. Though icicles are forming and as with times when water is plentiful, this entire section of rock has some rather interesting water features.
Caution should be used around the rocks at the falls, no matter the season. These rocks are slippery even in the heat of the summer. In the winter, they are especially dangerous, so if you venture up toward the falls, crampons are advised.
The hike out is largely downhill and takes a bit less time. As you are anxious to see the falls on your way in, take some time on the way out to notice the beauty of the run and the rock formations on either mountainside that cradle the run as you meander back to your car.
