LEWISBURG — An urgent call was put out this week for volunteers to help out at holiday distribution of the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program (EUCSFP).
The distribution, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 from the First Baptist Church, South Third and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, needed volunteers able to carry bags of groceries up a flight of stairs. Facial covering will be required and safe distancing practices will be observed.
