LEWISBURG — The Union County Coroner is reporting that drug deaths dipped in 2022 from the previous year.
Coroner Dominick Adamo said there were just three drug-related deaths in the county in 2022. All three deaths in were males, ages 38, 51 and 77. All had fentanyl mixed with other drugs, such as methamphetamine, in their systems.
Adamo said in 2021 there were six deaths. All were males, ages 34, 37, 43, 44, 51 and 63. Of those deaths, all had fentanyl in their systems, and all but one were a mix of fentanyl with other drugs.
In 2020, Adamo said there were also six deaths. Those included two females and four males ages, 24, 28, 43, 43, 52 and 73. Of those six, all had fentanyl in their systems, with some having a combination of fentanyl, codeine, oxycodone and methamphetamine.
"My estimate would be that 40% of those who died from opioid use over the past three years started out using the drug under a physician's prescription for pain management," Adamo said. "Once addicted to the drug, when their prescriptions could no longer be filled, they went seeking opioids from an illicit source."
He said illicit, synthetic opioids are most prevalent, and are one of the easiest drugs to obtain. The easiest way to administer those drugs are through injection.
Adamo said he hasn't seen any heroin deaths in Union County over the past three years. He hopes the dip in drug-related deaths is a positive trend.
"I would like to see the trend continuing to go down," he said. "It is encouraging to see in 2022 the number of cases dwindling. If it could continue in the future that would be good."
Adamo said it's hard to pinpoint why the number dropped in 2022.
"It's possible the economy played a part, people don't have the resources to buy this stuff, I just don't know," he said. "It could be that physicians aren't prescribing them as much anymore, I just really don't have an answer for the decrease in 2022."
In reporting of drug deaths, Adamo noted that the accuracy is subject to speculation as family and friends of the deceased are usually reporting on the person's past usage.
The report comes at a time when the Union County commissioners are trying to find the best use of up to $110,000 accumulated opioid settlement monies handed down from the state.
In December, former Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the securing of millions of dollars in Opioid Crisis Relief Funds from CVS and Walgreens. With that money, it brings the total recoveries from the drug industry to more than $2.2 billion for Pennsylvania.
Adamo said he's all for preventative measures. He said it is so easy for young people in the schools to be in a captive audience and be taught to stay away from drugs. However, his numbers indicates most opioid deaths are people in their middle age and older.
"When you look at the age range of those who died from illicit drug use over the past three years, most of them are not in the age range where they would be taught in schools," he said. "That presents a challenge as to how we educate those more senior.
"Maybe through the medical community, that would be a way to get information to these individuals," Adamo continued. "I think doctors are doing education, and have pulled back on prescribing opioids, but I'm not sure of educational measures. I think the medical community can educate more."
He said those addicted need someone supportive by their side and a safe place to work through their addiction, and underlying causes.
Adamo suggested those who are addicted should talk with a physician they trust in order to get help.
