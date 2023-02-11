LEWISBURG — The Union County Coroner is reporting that drug deaths dipped in 2022 from the previous year.

Coroner Dominick Adamo said there were just three drug-related deaths in the county in 2022. All three deaths in were males, ages 38, 51 and 77. All had fentanyl mixed with other drugs, such as methamphetamine, in their systems.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

