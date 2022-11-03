Folk duo to perform at Campus Theatre

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present Canadian folk duo The Small Glories at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg.
Roots powerhouse duo The Small Glories features Cara Luft and JD Edwards.
With a stage banter striking a unique balance between slapstick and sermon, these veteran singer-songwriters have a way of making time disappear, rooms shrink and audiences feel as if they are right there on the stage with the band — writing the songs, living the songs, performing the songs. It’s not uncommon for listeners to find themselves laughing, dancing, crying or caught up in a good ol’ fashioned sing-along.
The material of a Small Glories’ concert is welcoming in terms of subject, folk-pop melody and instrumentation — songs of love, loss and environment, delivered with soaring, interwoven vocals on various combinations of stomping claw-hammer banjo, guitar and harmonica. However, a Small Glories’ performance is really about what happens between the songs.
On the heels of winning International Folk Music Awards Artist of the Year in 2019, the highly anticipated sophomore album Assiniboine and the Red was released on Compass/Red House Records, and went on to No. 1 Album of the Year (Penguin Eggs Magazine) and to win Canadian Folk Music Awards Contemporary Album of the Year in 2020.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby.
