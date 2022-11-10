MILTON — Home of the regions largest O-gauge display, the Milton Model Train Museum is a place where children and adults can visualize the wondrous world of trains.
The museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, at 139 S. Front St., will be open for the holiday season as follows: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; and 1 to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-31.
The museum features model trains chugging down rails and in a setting which depicts what Milton looked like in the 1950s and early ‘60s.
The 20-by-60-foot O-gauge layout can run five trains, depicts actual places in Milton and has model cars that drive on the “road” with the push of a button.
“The kids like watching the trains go round, they like to follow the trains,” said museum President Barry Mabus.
With the lights turned off in the room, those who attend can see what the borough looked like at night, with lights in houses, mini street lamps lighting the roads, and lights on the front and backs of cars.
While the depiction of the Borough of Milton is designed to be realistic, more fictional liberties were taken with areas outside of the municipality, which the trains run through.
“There’s no mountains or tunnels around Milton area here,” said Mabus.
Children up to age 12 who visit the museum this year will receive a book. Mabus said the museum was able to purchase the books for children through a $4,000 grant it received from the Degenstein Foundation.
Children who attend will also be able to enter a prize drawing.
Mabus said the museum attracts around 1,500 visitors throughout the Christmas season. Visitors have attended from around the world.
“We’ve had people from Australia here, we’ve had people from Japan, England, California, Alaska, people around the state here and a lot of other states,” said Mabus. “That’s why we get people to sign in. All we ask is one name, hometown and the number of people in their party at the time.”
The Milton Model Train Museum was founded in 2007 after the O-gauge scale model collection of the late Rev. Dr. Robert Walker was donated to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
“We always look forward to (the open house),” said Mabus. “We enjoy it every year, we like it when the kids come, and their eyes light up when they see it. Every year we get somebody that’s never been there before and the kids just have a great time. As long as we get smiles out of the kids that makes me smile.”
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.