MILTON — Home of the regions largest O-gauge display, the Milton Model Train Museum is a place where children and adults can visualize the wondrous world of trains.

The museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, at 139 S. Front St., will be open for the holiday season as follows: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; and 1 to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-31.

