Over the last several weeks, I have lost all respect for IndyCar driver Alex Palou and the McLaren Racing team.
I was unsure of Palou — and his credentials — when he joined the Dale Coyne Racing team for the 2020 IndyCar season. The Spaniard joined the series after competing, most recently, in a Japanese open wheel racing series.
For the 2021 season, he joined the Chip Ganassi Racing team and immediately started to show his talents. In fact, I began comparing Palou to past Ganassi star drivers Alex Zanardi and Juan Montoya.
With three wins to his credit, Palou seemed to come out of nowhere to claim the series championship. He was immediately labeled a future racing superstar, and I really started to take notice to him.
In particular, I found it interesting that he credited his teammate — seven time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson — with giving him advice on how to mentally contend for a championship.
One month ago, the wheels seemingly came off of Palou’s career. Within a few hours, both the Ganassi and McLaren IndyCar teams announced Palou as their driver for 2023. Palou claims he’ll be driving for McLaren.
Similar to my growing admiration for Palou, I have also admired the McLaren team, particularly since its recent foray from Formula 1 into IndyCar competition.
The team already announced Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi as its IndyCar drivers for 2023, with a third car to sill be filled. O’Ward and Rossi are strong contenders who should carry the team to multiple victories.
Current driver Felix Rosenqvist is said to be under contract by McLaren, to either contest the IndyCar or Formula E series for the team next year. Although rumors have started to emerge that Rosenqvist might really not be under contract with the team.
McLaren also — supposedly — holds the contracts for its current Formula 1 drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Although it’s believed team principal Zak Brown wants to sack Ricciardo.
Here’s where it starts to get really messy, and maybe even a little bizarre. With multiple lawsuits flying between Palou, Ganassi and McLaren, it’s unclear which team Palou may end up driving for in 2023. Some believe he may face a year on the sidelines due to the lawsuits.
While this situation continues to unfold, the Alipne Formula 1 team recently announced Oscar Piastri as one of its two drivers for the 2023 season. Piastri, who would be a Formula 1 rookie, has been a developmental driver for the team for years.
He’s been announced to be replacing Fernando Alonso, who will be taking the seat of retiring driver Sebastian Vettel on the Aston Martin team.
Just like with Palou, as soon as Alpine announced Piastri as its driver for 2023, the Australian driver announced he will not be racing for Alpine next year. It’s believed McLaren intends for Piastri to replace Ricciardo.
I’m not sure what kind of game the McLaren team is playing, and whether they hold the valid contracts to either Palou or Piastri. However, their game stinks. It’s bad for the racing world.
It’s also bad for Palou and Piastri to get sucked into whatever the game is that McLaren’s playing.
Palou has probably torpedoed his racing career by getting stuck in this situation. Ganassi likely won’t want him driving for the team next year, even if the team wins the contractural dispute.
Even if he lands with McLaren, if Palou ends up not being competitive with the team, he will likely never again land a top ride.
As for Piastri, the McLaren F1 team has not run near the front this year. He may be throwing his career away getting caught up in a contract dispute with a struggling team.
Instead of playing games with contracts held by young drivers, McLaren should be focusing on propelling its IndyCar team to the top and making its F1 team competitive again.
While Palou and Piastri may be making the wrong moves with their young racing careers, a driver who appears to be making the right decisions is Ty Gibbs.
I’ve not been a fan of “Coach” Joe Gibbs’ grandson. He drives way over his head in the Xfinity Series. However, he has done a solid job filling in, over the last several weeks, for the injured Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing, in the Cup series.
Is young Gibbs ready to move full-time to the Cup series next year, if a car opens up? Probably not. But the experience he’s gained subbing for Busch, Gibbs has proven he will be ready when the 2024 season comes along.
Gibbs scored a 10th-place finish Sunday in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.