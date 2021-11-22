MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc. has announced that the company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of 66-cents per share.
The semi-annual dividend is payable on Dec. 30. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record on Dec. 15. The total cash dividend payout of $1.31 for 2021 represents a 4.8% increase over 2020.
