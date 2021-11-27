MILTON — "A blessing" is how officers with the Milton Salvation Army describe a recent donation of toys from a New Columbia family.
Lt. Kirsten Starnes said Mary and Michael Pentz, of New Columbia, recently donated hundreds of toys to be distributed through the organization's annual Angel Tree holiday assistance program.
"They've been gathering toys," Starnes said. "They were motivated to do that this year because many had faced hardships. They knew the need was likely greater this year."
She said the Pentz family purchased the items with their own funds.
"They brought hundreds and hundreds of toys in," Starnes said. "It filled up our whole upstairs room full of toys, backpacks for school supplies, DVDs, all kinds of things to help kids in our community, who are maybe financially struggling right now."
She, Lt. Jared Starnes and others with the Milton Salvation Army were surprised when the donation arrived.
"This was a huge blessing for our Angel Tree program," Kirsten Starnes said. "We served around 300 children last year.
"This year, we were a little unsure how things would work out," she continued. "There are rumors of a toy shortage. We were concerned if we would get a good response, if people would have the ability to donate to the program."
With the donation, Starnes said its assistance program has been able to extend its deadline for late applications until Wednesday, Dec. 1.
"We can, confidently, expect late applications," she said.
Even with the donation by the Pentz family, Starnes said the Salvation Army is still accepting donations to support the program.
"This year, we really want to make sure we don't have to turn anyone away," she said. "If you want to bring in donations of toys, that means we don't have to turn away a family that has an unexpected need."
In addition to seeking donations of toys, Starnes said volunteers are needed to help with the annual distribution of items, to take place Tuesday, Dec. 21.
To volunteer with the Milton Salvation Army, call 570-742-4231.
Starnes expressed thanks to everyone who supports the organization.
"Thank you to the community for how they have helped us this year, throughout the season, to bless the families in need," she said. "We couldn't have done this without the support of the community."
