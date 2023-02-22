MILTON — With a 5-4 vote, the Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday failed to approve the 2023-2024 preliminary budget.

Voting against the preliminary budget were members Joshua Hunt, Lindsay Kessler, Eric Moser, Stephanie Strawser and Joel Harris. Voting in favor were Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman and Alvin Weaver.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.