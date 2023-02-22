MILTON — With a 5-4 vote, the Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday failed to approve the 2023-2024 preliminary budget.
Voting against the preliminary budget were members Joshua Hunt, Lindsay Kessler, Eric Moser, Stephanie Strawser and Joel Harris. Voting in favor were Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman and Alvin Weaver.
As proposed, the budget currently sets expenditures at $40.3 million and revenue at $37.8 million. During a January meeting, it was noted that taxes could increase by 7.26% as the proposal stood at that time.
“This is not an approval of the budget or an approval of the individual line items in the budget,” Frederick said, on Tuesday. “This is just the starting point from where we will begin the discussion.”
He encouraged the members who opposed the motion to come to the next meeting with specific objections or solutions pertaining to the budget.
A special meeting will be arranged to vote again on the preliminary budget in the near future, though the date is currently undecided.
Projected costs for the Baugher Elementary School renovation are shifting.
“We’re looking at $18.2 million now. I do believe that with some adjustments we’re going to be making that you’re going to see that number get under $18 million,” said Damion Spahr, SitelogIQ program executive.
According to Spahr, the subcontractor costs — which now include things like magnetic marker boards and cabinets — have altered the projected cost of the larger renovation. He noted that the kitchen, which is projected to cost $450,000, might also be a place to reduce costs further.
Renovation work is currently progressing.
“We now have a building permit and we are rolling with all of our submittals,” said Spahr. “Right now, we are in the process of vetting three companies that have provided pricing on flooring.”
The furniture for the renovation has been selected and the canopy, which will be built in the front of the school and serve as a structure to shield students and staff from the weather, is currently in the design phase with the construction engineering firm KBR.
High school student Gaven Russell gave a presentation on the possibility of starting an Esports team.
“In layman’s terms, it’s playing video games in a very organized, team-like fashion,” said high school Co-principal Andrew Rantz.
Russell noted that Esports is a burgeoning, but popular, extracurricular activity, with programs already established in the Loyalsock, Mount Carmel, East Lycoming and Tamaqua school districts. Esports would allow students to participate in gaming competitions, earn scholarships, and potentially join college Esports teams.
“If and when the time comes, we would start this as a club,” said Rantz. “If it would grow, then there would be further discussions from there.”
In other business, the board approved:
• The Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council to host a U.S. Army Field Band concert Wednesday, June 28, in the high school auditorium.
• The regional girls wrestling championships to be held Sunday, March 5, in the high school gym.
• Forty-two seniors and several chaperones to visit Annville-Cleona School District March 8, at a cost to the district of $1,900.
• Thirty-four high school students and six chaperones to travel to New York City March 29. Cost to the district, $150, with all other costs covered by STAGE and participants.
• One-hundred-forty eighth-grade students and several chaperones to visit Hershey Park May 12. Cost to the district, $150, with all other costs covered by PTSA and participants.
• Approximately 100 seniors and several chaperones to participate in the Pocono Valley Experience May 15 in Reeders. Cost to the district, $150, with all other costs covered by the Class of 2023 and participants.
• The following coaches: Andrewe McNeal, head boys tennis, $4,562; Bryan Walter and Jonathan Dick, assistant boys track, $4,562 each; Trent Donlan, Brad Rocco and E. Bing Pursel, assistant girls track, $2,281 each; Jeff Bower and Brett Ballo, seventh/eighth grade boys soccer, $3,139 each; Mark Artley and Macguire Griswold, assistant baseball, $2,281 each; Greg Edinger, head girls softball, $5,691; Bill Heimbach, assistant girls softball, $4,562; Brandee Krall, eighth grade girls field hockey, $3,139; and Jessica Fuschetti, seventh grade girls field hockey, $3,139.
Jonah Flowers, a White Deer Elementary Student, was named February Citizen of the Month. Jonah led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Other students recognized included: Damian Decker, White Deer Student of the Month; Brielle Yost, Baugher Student of the Month; Giovonni Kizis, middle school Student of the Month; Camryn Hoover, high school Student of the Month; Emma Hollenbach, Rotary Student of the Month; and Madelyn Nicholas, Outstanding Senior.
Zachary Cottage, a custodian, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.