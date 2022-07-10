HERSHEY — The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) will hold CarMania from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at its headquarters, 800 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.
CarMania will feature a cars and coffee car show with free coffee and donuts, food trucks, seminars, pinewood derby challenges, a pinstriping demo, racing simulators and special car awards.
Attendees will also be able to tour the new AACA building.
This is an open car show meaning all makes, models and years are welcome.
There will also be a meet and greet with Celebrity Guest Wayne Carini, of Chasing Classic Cars on Discovery’s Velocity HD Channel.
The AACA is the world's largest and oldest antique car club, with more than 55,000 members, and more than 350 local and regional chapters across the United States.
For more details about the event, visit AACA.org/CarMania.
