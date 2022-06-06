MILLMONT — On Wednesday, May 25, a group of 4-H members gathered at seven local cemeteries in western Union County to honor those veterans who have served during times of conflict or made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Good Time 4-H members Patricia Shively, Naomi Walter, Kooper Haines Nolan Geiswite, Austin Hanselman, Garrett Franck, Leona Walter, Vera Walter and Kolsen Geiswite placed 114 flags in the following seven cemeteries: Old Cedar in Swengel, Dunkard Limestone Township by the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, Old Laurelton by the West End Library, Rays Church on Route 45, Pike before the Bald Eagle State Forest, New Laurelton (Long Lane) on Lincoln Chapel Road and Dunkard Hartley township.
The group has been placing flags throughout Union County for the past 15 years and considers it their duty to honor our military.
