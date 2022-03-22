WASHINGTONVILLE — Supporters hope a summer reconstruction of an 18th Century log cabin on the grounds of the Montour-Delong Community Fair will draw as much attention as when the old structure was uncovered.
A group met Monday at the fairgrounds with John Lapp, Doolittle Construction owner, to review a plan which will see the cabin assembled again from parts discovered during the demolition of a structure apparently built around it.
Logs, shims and other parts were carefully tagged after the discovery during the leveling of a former bar and hotel along Route 54 in Washingtonville. The pieces have since been in storage in a nearby barn.
Raising of the cabin will be held during fair week, Monday, Aug 8. to Saturday, Aug. 13, at the fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, near Washingtonville. Lapp expects the roof to be added Thursday of that week.
Tyler Dombroski, Washingtonville mayor, explained the significance of what the contractor uncovered was unclear at first. An expert from the Pennsylvania Historic Museum Commission was contacted and dated the structure to the 1780s.
“Right off the bat, that would indicate it was one of the oldest structures in Montour County,” Dombroski said. “Through further deed research through the Northumberland County Courthouse, which what this area was a part of in the 1700s, we were able to determine with 100% certainty that the log cabin was part of the John Bosley family.”
Members of the Bosley family, Dombroski said, were the first settlers of what would become Washingtonville.
“They lived in our area for about 20 years,” he added. “They timbered the Washingtonville area and did some farming. They (also) operated a grist and sawmill.”
Care taken at the time of the cabin’s discovery earned praise.
“The building was shaped like an ‘L,’” Dombroski said. “The contractor started to demolish both ends of the ‘L.’ When he got to the corner, he started to see there was some sort of structure there.”
Lapp asked that grading of the site be completed promptly so that a concrete pad could be poured in April. It will support the cabin and be the same dimensions as the structure.
Lapp expected that in July the logs would be brought over from a barn a short distance away. He advised that zoning and building permits for the site be taken care of as soon as possible.
Lapp said a certain amount of work would be done each day of the fair. He referred to the operation as a “show” and credited good preparation for making it all work.
The cabin project was paid for by a $70,000 grant from the state, $25,000 from the Columbia-Montour Visitor’s Bureau, about $25,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and $10,000 raised locally.
The discovery of the structure in February 2020 attracted national attention, including with an article published in a Smithsonian Institution magazine.
The two-story cabin was deconstructed in March 2020, and the award of state support announced about six months ago.
