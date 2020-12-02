LEWISBURG — Beginning Jan. 1, Mae-Ling Kranz will become the chief executive officer of Transitions of PA.
Transitions is in its 45th year as the Crime Victim Center serving victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties. The organization has grown over the years to a staff of 42 employees following a trauma-informed and holistic approach to providing safety, education, and advocacy for victims and their families.
Kranz follows Susan K. Mathias, who has been CEO since 2013 and is retiring.
“Mae-Ling replaced me when I left the YWCA in Williamsport, joining us four years ago, and Transitions is lucky to have her in this role,” said Mathias. “She has tremendous talent, understands what clients need to become self-sufficient, and has proven that she can handle the complexity of leading this organization forward. She also has an amazing team supporting her, including a remarkable board of directors.”
Kranz received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cedar Crest College in Allentown. She has her Master of Public Administration Degree from The Penn State University with certificates in public budgeting, financial management and human resources management from Penn State.
She joined Transitions in 2016 as fiscal manager and is currently the chief operating officer. Prior to joining Transitions, Kranz was the program director at the YWCA Northcentral PA, where she had responsibility for managing Wise Options and Liberty House. Wise Options is the Victim Services organization serving Lycoming County. At the time, Liberty House was the homelessness program for women and children in Lycoming County.
While at the YWCA, Kranz received the National Program Excellence Award from the Society for Public Health Education. She is currently the treasurer of the Eastern PA Continuum of Care (CoC) Board; an appointee of the PA Housing Advisory Committee; and co-chair of the Central Valley Regional Homeless Advisory Board. She is a founding member of the Lycoming County Fatality Review Board.
“We look forward to the years ahead with Mae-Ling’s leadership working together on our mission to end domestic and sexual violence for our victims/survivors and their families!” said Amy Gronlund, Transitions’ board president.
