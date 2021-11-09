MILTON — A Milton Area Middle School student’s GIEP (Gifted Individualized Educational Plan) project has now grown to become a carried-on veteran memorial tradition for the Milton Area School District.
Wreaths for Warriors began three years ago with Kaleb Eger, who is currently a freshman. His grandfather is a veteran who fought in the Vietnam War, he said.
This inspired him to start this project in relation to his GIEP project, helping the community and commemorating veterans, Eger added.
According to Natalie Myers-Easton, who is a librarian, media specialist, and enrichment teacher for the Milton Area School District, Wreaths for Warriors incorporates a fundraiser to purchase artificial wreaths to be placed on veterans’ tombstones at Harmony Cemetery.
These wreaths are placed for Veterans Day by Milton high school and middle school students, said Myers-Easton. The students are chaperoned by Myers-Easton, Ellen Stauffer, who is the middle school physical education teacher, and Matthew Edinger, according to Eger.
The wreaths were placed Monday.
These wreaths are collected each March, according to Myers-Easton. If they are in fit condition, these wreaths are reused the next year, added Eger.
Edinger is a paraprofessional for the Milton School District and is the historian for the American Legion Post 71. “The American Legion is an organization for men that have served in the military during war or conflict. It also is extended to all those that have served in the military, family or their family members, which is called the Sons of the American Legion,” said Edinger.
Edinger gives the students a tour of the different veteran sections of the cemetery, said Myers-Easton. He points out which war(s) they fought in and any neat details about these veterans’ lives, according to Myers-Easton.
“It is not just a trip to place wreaths on veterans’ graves to honor them over the holiday season. It is also a real-life history lesson,” added Myers-Easton.
The Milton Area Middle School holds an annual Veterans Day luncheon that is organized by Principal Greg Scoggins and numerous middle school faculty members, according to Myers-Easton.
The Veterans Day luncheon had a great turn out with the decorated library being full of students and local veterans singing the National Anthem together, sharing a meal and telling stories, added Myers-Easton.
“It was just such a good thing and we had so much positive feedback from the community afterwards,” said Myers-Easton.
Due to COVID-19, the Veterans Day luncheon had to be canceled last school year, according to Myers-Easton. Instead, students wrote letters and cards that were distributed to veterans by Geisinger, she said.
There was also a T-shirt fundraiser for veterans last school year, added Myers-Easton. This was organized by Brady Wolfe, Alexander Familia and Aaron Parker, who are all middle school students, said Myers-Easton.
Wreaths for Warriors started out with 200 wreaths, according to Edinger. The project’s long-term goal is to purchase enough memorial wreaths to put on all the Milton veteran’s grave sites, but they just do not have enough yet, said Myers-Easton.
This school year, the middle school cannot hold the Veterans Day luncheon due to COVID-19 regulations still being in place, according to Myers-Easton. Similar to last school year, students plan to write letters and cards to veterans that will be sent to local nursing homes, said Myers Easton.
The middle school also has an area in the library to honor students’ and staffs’ relatives that have served or are currently serving in the military.
Seventh- and eighth-grade students involved in placing the wreaths Monday included Nicole Brouse, Trinity Cox, Ty Locke, Makala Loreman, Alyvia Russell, Aaron Parker, Malyki Rueda, Dustin Foreman, Logan Savidge, Elizabeth Schorck, James Thomas, Isabella Walker, Kaydence Wilson, Brady Wolfe, Makala Yarnell and Alex Familia.
The Milton Area School District is accepting donations for additional wreaths purchases. Donations can be sent to: Mrs. Easton, Veterans Fund/Wreath for Warriors, 700 Mahoning St., Milton PA 17847. Veteran Fund should be written on the check’s memo line.
