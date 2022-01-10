LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
A Blowing in the Wind Workshop will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.The workshop will explore the properties of wind and air by designing a wind detector. The workshop is recommended for children age 6 to 10. To register and pay fees, visit https://bit.ly/3t5cw6w.
A virtual Leap into Science Family StoryTime with the Milton Public Library will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Registration is required for the program, which will be held via Zoom.
Kids Night at the Museum will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Children age 6 to 12 are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie. To register and pay fees, visit https://bit.ly/32NwXuc.
