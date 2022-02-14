Fire department pumps 8,000 gallons of water from basements

MILTON — An estimated 8,000 gallons of water was pumped from the basements of two downtown Milton buildings, which suffered from broken pipes, Monday afternoon.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department was called at 3:19 p.m. after receiving reports of basement flooding in adjoining buildings at 14 and 26 Elm St.
“I would estimate 8,000 gallons, or more (of water), between the two basements,” Derr said. “We pumped for over two hours, with a 50-gallon per minute pump.
“They had at least three broken pipes causing the flooding.”
Firefighters remained on scene until 7 p.m.
Elm Street was closed as firefighters pumped the water from the basements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.