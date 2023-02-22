LEWISBURG — While a train derailment like the one impacting East Palestine, Ohio, could impact Union County, other threats could create similar hazards, according to county Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials.
“In Union County, trains don’t have the major rail lines,” said county EMA Director Michelle Dietrich. “Most of the train traffic is across the river, in Northumberland County. But that doesn’t mean Union County couldn’t be affected by a rail mishap if it were to take place in Northumberland County.
“For our planning purposes here in Union County, we say anything that can be transported we can expect coming through Union County.”
She explained that Union County has major highways, including Interstate 80 and Route 15, on which toxins are transported.
“Even almond milk is considered a corrosive and we’ve had to clean up along roadways and put lime down when a tanker carrying almond milk overturned on Interstate 80,” Dietrich said. “Union County has hired a firm who is currently conducting a commodity flow study of hazardous materials making their way through Union County. That study should be ready in May to accept the findings.”
According to Dietrich, many substances by themselves don’t present a problem. Rather, the potential for problems arise with multiple substances being hauled on the same truck. If something happens and those substances mix, it could causes a greater problem.
An incident doesn’t have to happen on a train or on the highway. Dietrich noted that many companies house hazardous chemicals at their facilities.
Those companies have to report, to Union County EMA, their chemical inventory. They are also required to have an emergency plan in place. Usually, EMA will assist in writing the plan.
As far as responding to an incident, Dietrich said protocol calls for the responding fire departments to set up an incident command.
“Depending on the severity of the incident is when we, at the EMA, get called in to assist,” Dietrich said. “We handle evacuations or we become a support in getting materials and manpower to the scene, upon request by the incident command.
“There are cases where a unified incident command is required aligning fire, emergency management, and police while attending to an incident,” she continued. “It’s considered mutual aid and we can rely on each other.”
In 2018, Dietrich said Bradford County suffered a severe flooding event. Union County EMA officials responded to help with operations.
“Union County also uses a mass notification system that sends out alerts to cell phones to alert the public of hazards or to shelter in place,” Dietrich said. “We have hazmat teams that we work with should an incident arise.”
By law, each county in the state is required to have an agreement with a hazmat team it will use.
“Union County uses Enviroserve out of Winfield,” Dietrich said. “We also have a backup and use Bald Eagle Towing out of Milesburg.”
As far as the incident in Ohio, Dietrich believes there was a failure with a railcar or the track.
“The maintenance records of the train will tell a lot as to the predicability of what happened,” she said.
Union County did not receive any notices about the train derailment. However, the county was informed that the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency was responding to the Pennsylvania side of the incident.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
