EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A local staffing company was started up late last year to place registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN) and certified nursing assistants (CNA) in local nursing homes to do what they do best.
Melissa K. Erdly, CEO of The Staffing Firm LLC, started the company with co-partner Joe Orso in November 2020.
Starting The Staffing Firm came at the right time, Erdly said. The mom to two young men was ready to help people who help people.
“I love helping people,” Erdly said. “It is where I get my self-worth.”
Her work with the helping professions formed part of a chain, Erdly said, one which ultimately helped seniors undergoing skilled care.
Erdly encouraged a call to schedule an interview. Full time or part time situations were available.
“We are looking for professional, reliable staff,” Erdly said. “And they must have a valid driver’s license.”
Professionals with The Staffing Firm will get top pay, local assignments, bonuses and block scheduling which doesn’t get canceled. Applicants will need to pass a drug screen and criminal background checks and have their own vehicle.
Erdly said The Staffing Firm set up offices at 57 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. They are also on a website of their own, www.thestaffingfirmllc.com, and Indeed.com. Call 570-551-6041 (Fax 570-551-6021) for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.