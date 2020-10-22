LEWISBURG — Plans are moving forward to ensure a Union County Veteran’s Fourth of July Parade can appropriately be held in 2021.
Terry Burke, Union County Veteran’s Fourth of July Parade committee president, was hopeful the annual recognition of military veterans would return after a pandemic-related hiatus.
Keeping in communication with Lewisburg Borough was a must.
“We realize that we are not out of the woods yet with COVID-19 things,” Burke said. “We are aware of what Lewisburg Borough’s restrictions are. We are going to stay in close contact with them, of course, and continue to do everything as safely and responsibly as possible.”
The parade committee would maintain a “wait and see” attitude while keeping an eye on state and municipal timelines.
“Of course, we want to do this,” Burke observed. “It sounds like everybody wants us to do this. We hope and plan to do it. We just want to do it the right way.”
Recognition of veterans would return to the two-day format enjoyed for many years. Burke said fireworks were planned for the evening of Friday, June 25, with parade being planned for Saturday, June 26.
Burke added that a successful return for the parade would be a big step in maintaining the continuity of summer in the region.
Burke added that honoring “essential workers” who kept busy during the COVID-19 shutdown would be a big part of the 2021 observance.
“First responders, the post office, food workers, grocery store workers (and) truckers,” Burke said. “Anyone like that who kept the wheels turning while everything else was halting from March until even still a little bit now.”
The recognition was due, Burke added, for people who deserve respect and appreciation but usually don’t get it.
