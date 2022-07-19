MILTON — Travelers along South Front Street in Milton might find themselves lost in the star-filled spirals of color that now adorn the front of the Art Academy of Milton, in a new mural inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”
Steve Gibson, founder of the Art Academy of Milton and the designer of the mural, said the iconic scene was chosen to help the building’s otherwise unremarkable exterior stand out to residents and visitors.
“We always wanted to do something that would bring a little more attention to the building,” Gibson said. “We realized we have an art space, so why not do something a little more creative with the exterior, so that’s how the idea came for the mural, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”
Gibson said he layered an image of “The Starry Night” over a picture of the exterior of the building to determine how to best orient the famous painting over the nontraditional canvas to maximize the mural’s visual effect. He then divided the simple composite into a grid to start outlining the mural.
“Murals are fun. The good part about working on something large is it can be kind of an interpretation, it can be representational, it can be something weird or just pop art, but because it’s big people respect it immediately,” Gibson said. “It’s not meant to be 100% photo-realistic or anything, it’s obviously a very interpretative work of a very famous painting.”
Over the weekend of July 9-10, he worked with resident artists Michael Rash and Beverley Conrad to transfer his design onto the exterior, squeezing splashes of light and color between doors and windows, with the wall providing its own sort of grid.
“We wanted to be very dark on the wall so the color would stand out more, so we first painted, on Saturday, all the black that you see,” said Gibson. “On Sunday (we) put in all the color on there to knock it out.”
Gibson, a Maryland native who moved to the area in 2008 after accepting a job at Bucknell University doing video work, previously ran another local arts space, the Arts Underground in Lewisburg.
“I’ve always been an artist and I’ve always loved the collaborative community,” said Gibson, who departed Bucknell to form his own company, Creature/Feature Design.
After the COVID-19 pandemic saw the closure of the Lewisburg communal art space, he started looking for new locations to revisit the project and found the building at 38 S. Front St., former home of the Milton Fraternal Order of Eagles.
“I knew I wanted to have another collaborative art space ... Since closing (the Arts Underground), flash forward a year or so of wanting to find something new and then I finally found this,” said Gibson, who acquired the building last summer. He said extensive renovations were done to the first floor to prepare it for a soft open in the fall, when the building hosted The Improved Milton Experience’s (TIME) Christmas party.
Further renovations are focused on converting a portion of the second floor into a black box theater and installing a white-walled art gallery on the third floor.
The Art Academy currently houses nine resident artists, including Gibson, with three residency spaces still available. He noted that these artists include creatives like writers and photographers, highlighting the broad focus of the space beyond just traditional fine arts. Classes currently taught at the Art Academy range from yoga and creative writing to life drawing and pastel painting.
“The community response has been very positive. I wanted to make it a place where people could do art, learn, rent spaces, but I wanted to make sure it was very affordable,” said Gibson. “The vast majority of people that come in have never been in here before, love the spaces and want to become involved.”
“I love the fact that more artists are finding Milton. People are really starting to realize that Milton is primed for more creative and artistic people to come in,” he added.
