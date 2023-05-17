LEWISBURG — As of noon Tuesday, voter turnout in Union County was trending on the lighter side, according to the county’s director of Elections.
The election board conducted a meeting as part of Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
“As of noon Tuesday voter turnout appeared to be light,” reported Greg Katherman, director of Elections.
He said there were issues with two voting machines Tuesday morning, one in Hartley Township and another in Buffalo Township. Katherman said those machines were immediately replaced.
He also reported that out of the 1,700 ballots mailed out to voters in Union County, his office only received about 1,300 back. In the fall, about 2,000 mail-in ballots were received.
The board approved the use of a computer monitor and speakers to be hooked up to a microphone in the vote-counting room. This will allow members of the public to transparently observe what is taking place inside of the room.
The commissioners were given an update on the new computer software system going online at the Union County Jail.
Deputy Prison Warden Ryan Boatman said new software for the medical department has been set up. The Sapphire and E-Mar systems will order and track medications dispensed to the prison inmates and automatically send a refill notice for medications that need refilled.
Boatman said the only disadvantage of the system is when a doctor takes someone off medications the system doesn’t let prison personnel know unless they look it up.
Warden Ernie Ritter said an additional serve was installed to handle the new software and programs as the current sever could not hold the material.
Boatman said the Oasis commissary program is being installed, as well as the equipment. The new system will have a kiosk in the lobby of the courthouse if family members of a prisoner want to put money in an account for commissary items.
Boatman said ICSolutions conducted a walk through of the prison to get ready to install tablets for the prisoners to use. The tablets will allow a prisoner access to the commissary, movie downloads. Parenting and rehabilitative programs will be available to poisoners through the tablets, as well as provide prisoners an avenue to look for jobs upon their release.
The Beacon jailhouse tracking system has been ordered. That system will tracks inmate time served and any pertinent information on that individual. The Beacon system replaces the Unified Case Management system which was sold by the state and was no longer available for county prisons.
The commissioners approved PPL to have a right-of-way to install power distribution within Great Stream Commons for existing and future business for three parcels of land. Also approved was surveying services at Great Stream Commons by Gearhart Surveying, not to exceed $7,000.
The Union County Salary Board met and approved the student intern agreement for the Union County GIS Department and Skye Bostian for services for no more than 40 hours per week, for 12 weeks at $12 per hour.
The commissioners also approved:
• A Master Subscription Agreement with KeldairHR for software services for Union County HR, in the amount of $5,368 annually.
• A third-quarter 2022-2023 expenditure report for Children and Youth Services, for $1.8 million.
• Children and Youth Services to lease office space at 1610 Industrial Boulevard, for $5,376.19 monthly, through 2027.
• A letter of resignation from Nelli Shek, senior deputy for Union County Prothonotary, effective May 19.
• A letter of resignation from Gretchen Beaver, Voter Registration/Elections clerk, effective May 26.
