STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Valley Writers Network will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the Schlow Library Community Room, State College.
The discussion topic will cover how group members may support each other as they pursue writing projects.
The Nittany Valley Writers Network was organized to share, support and inspire local writers. Writers of all genres and levels of experience, whether published or not, are welcome.
The event is free and open to the public with facial covering required at the library. Contact Dave at davidl.marvin@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.