CAMP HILL — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), the only non-profit whose mission is Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, announced the winners of the 2019 Through The Seasons Photo Contest.
Annette Oates’ photo, taken in RB Winter State Park, was chosen as Judges’ Choice, Intergenerational Joy.
“I enjoy taking walks on the park trails and swimming and kayaking in the lakes," Oates said. "One of my favorite things to do while camping in a state park is sit around the campfire (day or night). The smell of the wood burning and family members sitting around the fire talking and laughing is always a great memory."
Other winners include:
• Heather Andrew’s photo, taken in Ricketts Glenn State Park, was chosen as People’s Choice Second Choice, Motion.
• Douglas Clifford’s photo, taken in Hyner View State Park, was chosen as Judges’ Choice, Staff Pick.
• Gwen Bratton’s photo, taken in Kings Gap State Park, was chosen as Judges’ Choice, Dogs in the Outdoors.
• Karen Book’s photo, taken in Poe Valley State Park, was chosen as People’s Choice Second Choice, Selfie.
More than 100 photos were entered into the contest by amateur and professional photographers. All of the winning photographs may be viewed on the foundation’s website, https://paparksandforests.org/gallery/.
