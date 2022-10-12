State Police at Milton Criminal mischief
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported investigating a bullet hole found in a window at Liberty Valley Elementary School, 175 Liberty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
It was noted that there’s no threat to the public. The investigation occurred at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 10.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Andrew Caruso, 37, of Harrisburg, was charged as the result of a vehicle stop troopers reported conducting at 11:47 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 19000 block of Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Port Trevorton man reported being scammed out of $23,000 after using a cash app and bitcoin to pay for a what he believed to be an investment.
The incident occurred beetween June 1 and Oct. 8 along Petey’s Hollow Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Dorothy Westveer, 38, of Selinsgrove, reported being scammed out of $500 by someone who withdrew money from her accounts.
The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. Sept. 19 at 58 McKees Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
HUGHESVILLE — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 8 along South Main Street, Hughesville.
Troopers said a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Drake Naylor, 24, of Lewisburry, attempted to turn from South Main Street onto West Park Street and struck a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by Jean Wertz, 88, of Muncy. Naylor was cited with required position and method of turning.
Fleeing and eluding
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers are searching for information surrounding a vehicle pursuit which occurred at 3:07 a.m. July 31 in the area of Park Avenue and Grier Street, Williamsport.
Troopers reported attempting to stop a 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation. Following a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a parked car, with five masked individuals fleeing on foot. One juvenile was taken into custody after failing in their attempt to flee.
The incident remains under investigation.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported an 11-year-old Williamsport boy being assaulted with an airsoft gun.
The incident occurred at 3:20 p.m. Oct. 5 along Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Stephen Boone, 26, of Muncy, was charged after troopers said he was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred at 5:03 p.m. July 8 along Interstate 180 eastbound, Fairfiled Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Muncy man was charged after allegedly taking a 24-ounce can of Genessee Beer, valued at $1.19.
The incident occurred at 1:51 p.m. Sept. 22 at Sheetz, 45 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Shamokin Dam Pollice
SHAMOKIN DAM — Lawrence Aiken, 25, of Shamokin, has been charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful restraint as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:22 a.m. Oct. 10 at Econo Lodge Inn and Suites, Shamokin Dam.
Police said Aiken entered the hotel room of an 18-year-old woman, claiming he was there to empty the trash. He is then accused of closing the door and sexually assaulting the woman.
Aiken was locked up in the Snyder County Prison on $75,000 bail and a probation detainer out of Northumberland County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
