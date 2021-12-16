LEWISBURG — “Transition” could have been the theme of the 35th commencement of the 17th Judicial District Treatment Court.
Not only did seven men and four women graduate from the life-changing program, but one of its long-time judges also presided over a final scheduled commencement before retirement. Michael T. Hudock, president judge for the district which covers Union and Snyder counties, declined to seek another 10-year term.
Treatment Court offers an alternative to jail time for qualifying DUI offenders and others guilty of non-violent crimes linked to substance abuse or addiction. As graduates have mentioned, it is a rigorous program which stresses accountability through employment, therapy, abstinence and compliance with the legal system.
Among the graduates, Matthew J. Sharp said Treatment Court convinced him to pursue recovery for his own sake rather than to appease law enforcement or solely for family members. He said it was hard for him to imagine that he would be standing and telling people he had found a better way to live.
Cassandra Fleming told of fentanyl use earlier in life and a period of abstinence. A return to drug use included addiction to heroin until her arrest. Fleming noted a state trooper hinted the arrest would prove to be better than having to tell her children she had died.
Robert E. Walter recalled previous jail time and said another period of incarceration would likely have seen him learn additional self-destructive things. He admitted it seemed crazy but he also would have likely returned to drug use upon release.
“Most of the people in this room are probably crazy or can relate to that craziness,” Walter added. “But that is what it would have done if I hadn’t been accepted into this program and gotten the opportunity to learn things.”
Other graduates, Yves C. Monelle, Justin W. Cromley, Krista M. Harriman, Mark A. Robles, Jonathan W. Lloyd, Jammie L. Walters, Riesling Craul and Adam W. Barge also offered thanks and gratitude.
Dr. Jennifer C. Zampogna, guest speaker, told the gathering of her own journey to recovery. It began with a prescription pain killer addiction and included being rounded up in a drug enforcement initiative led by Tom Corbett, then Pennsylvania attorney general.
Zampogna, a surgeon specializing in procedures on the skin, had physical pain from hunching over patients and a previous accident. In less than two years, Zampogna went from getting painkillers from colleagues to writing her own prescriptions using family member names.
She was arrested by agents on the job in view of patients and colleagues.
“It was a shock to me,” Zampogna said. “It shouldn’t have been because of my behavior. But I was so ‘lost in the sauce’ that I had no insight into my behavior.”
Zampogna pleaded guilty to two felonies and had her physician’s license suspended for 10 years. Treatment lasted three months and included more than just detoxing.
“The drugs, the alcohol or whatever the substance, is a symptom of a deeper problem,” she added. “I was ultimately diagnosed with (post traumatic stress disorder) after the fact. I didn’t fight in a war, I never lost a limb, I wasn’t a police officer. It was an education for me to try and figure it out.”
Though shamed by the publicity surrounding her case, Zampogna was grateful for the support shown by family members and others. Educating health care professionals about addiction was among her objectives today.
District Judge Lori Hackenburg noted that the exiting judge had moments when he enjoyed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. A sizable quantity of the favored treat was presented to Hudock’s amusement.
It was noted that District Judge Jeffrey Rowe would serve on Treatment Court with Hackenberg’s upcoming shift to the Court of Common Pleas.
