LEWISBURG — A new five-year contract at the William Cameron Engine Company is good news for first responders covered by the contract.
For East Buffalo Township, it means supervisors will have to find 9% more in revenue for the township fire budget for its share of the raises, Supervisor Jim Knight said at Monday’s supervisors meeting.
Lewisburg borough, along with East Buffalo and Kelly townships contribute to the $2.49 million responder budget. William Cameron also responds to calls in parts of Buffalo Township and, in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, both of which provide donations, according to East Buffalo Township Manager Jolene Helwig.
Knight said the municipalities contribute 36% of the budget.
Knight, who sits on the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board that oversees the Lewisburg engine company, said the union representing the first responders and the engine company agreed to the 9% raises in the first year, 8% in the second year, 7% in the third, 6% in the fourth, and 5% in the fifth. The raises affect 20 first responders, including firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
He said, though, that compared to similar-size departments elsewhere, William Cameron’s pay is below average.
Knight doesn’t know where the township will find the additional 9% in revenue.
Helwig doesn’t know either, but she said the money would not come out of the township’s general fund.
“We would have to increase our fire fund,” she said. “We can only increase our mills, I think, 2% a year in any of our accounts.”
In other business, the supervisors approved the hiring of Jeffrey Oberdorf as assistant roadmaster at $28 per hour. He replaces Nathan Fisher, who retired.
