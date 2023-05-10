LEWISBURG — Get ready for an evening of entertainment and fun as the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show No. 4 comes to the Campus Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Doors open at 6, with refreshments and a cash bar.
This year’s show is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with a range of acts that are sure to impress. The show is a collaboration between Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, CommUnity Zone, and Campus Theatre, and it is supported by the Degenstein Foundation.
One of the unique features of the show will be an ASL Interpretive performance with signers Timothy Bingley and Caitlin Lysogorski, under the direction of teacher Amelia Bowdell of Bloomsburg University.
“We are thrilled to bring the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show back to the Campus Theatre for the fourth time,” said Cynthia Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone and a Campus Theatre Board member. “This show is an opportunity to support the arts and our historic art deco theatre, while also having a great time with friends and family.”
Performers in the show will include AMK dancers Maura Boyle, Morgan Fisher and Stella Ortiz, Robert Barkley, Andy Challman, Evan Dresser, Luke Hughes, Diamond Gloria Marrow, Laurie McCants, and host Monica Prince.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.