Live from Lewisburg May 17

Monica Prince

LEWISBURG — Get ready for an evening of entertainment and fun as the Live from Lewisburg Variety Show No. 4 comes to the Campus Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Doors open at 6, with refreshments and a cash bar.

This year’s show is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with a range of acts that are sure to impress. The show is a collaboration between Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, CommUnity Zone, and Campus Theatre, and it is supported by the Degenstein Foundation.

