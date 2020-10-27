WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport will host a virtual “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” event from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
This event is free and will provide community members with the opportunity to give hope, inspiration, and support to those battling lung cancer. Anyone impacted by the disease is encouraged to attend, from newly diagnosed patients to survivors, loved ones, and care providers.
During the event, Ganga Ranisuriya, M.D., pulmonologist, UPMC Williamsport, will discuss the latest advancements for lung cancer detection, prevention, and treatment. Local lung cancer survivors will also share their stories with a moment of remembrance, hope, and healing to follow.
For more information on this virtual event, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Events.
