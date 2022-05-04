District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg
Formal arraignment of allegations waived or held is scheduled for Monday, July 25, in Union County Court.
Preliminary hearings
• Adam L. Culp, 31, of Lewisburg, waived a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass actual communication to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license and driving with a license suspended were also waived.
• Cory A. Derr, 30, of Lancaster, waived counts of first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court.
• Brian S. Hoyles, 38, of Sunbury, had misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, theft of services and theft of leased property held for court.
• Anthony D. Pirraglia Jr., 46, of Mifflinburg, waived counts of first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of careless driving and restrictions on alcholic beverages were also waived.
• Alexis M. Swanger, 22, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol, DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Summary allegations of operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving at a safe speed and disregard traffic lane single were also waived.
State police at Milton Harassment
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — Caleb Gross, 29, of Danville, is accused of grabbing Megan Miller, 28, of Nescopeck, by the face and breaking her phone.
Troopers said Gross fled on foot, with multiple officers chasing him.
The incident occurred at 4:06 a.m. April 19 at 378 Columbia Hill Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two possible injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:05 p.m. April 30 along South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Ethan Auker, 39, of Selinsgrove, fell asleep while driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which then struck the rear of a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by Linda Flanders-Mahaffey, 70, of Middleburg.
Flanders-Mahaffey and a passenger in her vehicle, Nancy Reece, 83, of Selinsgrove, were transported to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries. Troopers cited Aucker with careless driving.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montoursville boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:45 p.m. April 30 along Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Ford Edge driven by the boy failed to negotiate a right curve and struck an embankment. The boy, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury, was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Forgery
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Dwayne Brewer, 52, of Baltimore, Md., was charged after troopers said he attempted to cash a fraudulent check with Fulton Bank.
The incident occurred at 1:41 p.m. March 18 at 1255 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Lester Cunningham, 64, of Middleburg, was charged with harassment as the result of an incident involving Angela Fedder, 51, of Middleburg.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:48 p.m. April 30 at 79 Mountanside Drive, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Middleburg man reported a 1989 Ford F350 being vandalized by someone attempting to take its catalytic converter.
The incident occurred between 9 a.m. April 25 and 9 a.m. April 29 along Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Theft
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Four catalytic converters, with a total value of $400 were taken from four vehicles between 11 a.m. April 29 and 6 a.m. April 30 at 8585 Route 235, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Bonnie Kyle, 66, of McClure, was the victim.
Theft
FREEBURG — Meghan Gilroy, 37, of Winfield, reported the theft of a vehicle registration plate from a 2021 Ford Explorer.
The theft occurred between April 24 and May 1 at 304 E. Market St., Freeburg.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Selina Spade, 41, of Selinsgrove, reported someone opening an online bank account in her name.
The incident was reported at 12:01 a.m. April 2 at 984 Herman Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Scattering rubbish
PENN TOWNSHIP — Household trash was found in a wooded area near the river.
Troopers said the trash was found at 9 a.m. May 2 at 860 S. Front St., Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Lamar Theft
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP — Lake Superior Consulting of Minneapolis, Minn., reported the theft of a radio-detection transmitter used for pipelines, valued at $1,500.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 28 at Jews Run and Halls Run roads, Beech Creek Township, Clinton County.
