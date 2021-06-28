LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has announced expanded summer hours, beginning Monday, July 5.
The museum will be open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum will be open for field trips only on Tuesdays.
“We had to get creative with exhibit favorites like the Augmented Reality sandbox, but we are proud of the safe solutions we have found,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “We are still following guidance from the Association of Childrens’ Museums for safe play for other exhibits, like the pneumatic tube wall.”
“I’m especially excited to introduce our Loose Parts Lab,” said Lindsey Walter, education director. “Loose Parts are made up of alluring, found objects and materials that children can manipulate and change through play. The materials have no set directions, and it possesses infinite play possibilities.”
Following CDC guidelines for child based facilities, LCM staff and visitors 2 and older are required to wear masks at this time. The mask policy is being reviewed on an ongoing basis.
The Museum continues to ask that families to: Only visit if they are well and have not had contact with someone who has COVID-19; maintain proper physical distancing from others not in your group; wash hands and sanitize often; and follow directional signage and instructions from the staff.
The LCM summer hours will continue until Labor Day.
For more information about the museum, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.