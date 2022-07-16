Effort underway to preserve Flight 800 memorial

MONTOURSVILLE — Twenty-six years after 21 Montoursville residents lost their lives in a tragedic aviation disaster, an effort is underway to raise the funds needed to preserve a park established in their memory.
Sixteen members of the Montoursville Area School District's French Club, along with five chaperones, were among the 230 killed when TWA Flight 800 exploded July 17, 1996, off the coast of Long Island, N.Y.
The flight was bound for Europe, with the students and their chaperones traveling to France.
Montoursville Memorial Gardens was dedicated July 17, 1999, on land jointly owned by the school district and borough.
The garden features a marble statue with an angel on top, surrounded by 21 trees to represent each of the Montoursville residents whose lives were lost on the flight.
Robert Weaver's daughter Monica was among the students who perished on the flight. He has served on the garden's perpetual care committee since its founding.
The committee recently launched an effort to raise $200,000 to provide for renovations to and the continued care of the garden.
According to a brochure provided by the committee, the garden's lawn needs to be restored.
"The maple trees have heaved the brick walk in numerous spots, to the point it is a tripping hazard," the brochure reads. "There are too many areas to make repair cost effective, and even with the repair the condition will continue."
Costs of renovating the site are estimated as follows: Removal of the brick walk and construction of a new one, moving it 25 yards to eliminate root issues, $79,000; removal of hemlock trees along the east property line, replacing it with green arborvitae, $14,900; and removal of mulch around the maple trees, and placement of pachysandra ground cover, $28,000.
In addition, Weaver said monies from a perpetual care fund established 22 years ago have been used for upkeep of the site. The committee hopes to build the fund back up, so that the site can be cared for for years to come.
Thus far, he said enough money has been raised to start work on the walkway in either August or September.
"We will continue the fundraising until we raise as much of that ($200,000 goal) as we can," Weaver said.
He said it's important to maintain the site for the community.
"This is in remembrance of 16 bright and wonderful children from the school district, and the five adult chaperones that accompanied them, going on a trip of a lifetime," Weaver said. "It was terribly unfortunate that they weren't able to do the kind of traveling that everybody else does safely.
"They were great kids, and just terribly unfortunate that they couldn't complete this trip, as they had planned," he continued. "We're grateful it hasn't happened to other groups."
Weaver describes the plane which went down as being an "aged aircraft."
"They seemed to have grounded a lot of the aged," he said. "We're grateful it hasn't happened to any other communities, like Montoursville."
Weaver takes note when tragedies which attract national headlines impact other communities. He was particularly struck that 21 people died in the recent Texas school shooting.
"The number is significant," he said, noting that the same number of people from Montoursville lost their lives on Flight 800.
"You see the interviews with the parents in that (Texas) community, they struggle with the same things we struggle with," Weaver said. "You ask those 'why' questions."
The names of those from Montoursville who died on Flight 800 are inscribed on the marble base of the angel memorial monument. Those names are: Jessica Aikey, Daniel Baszczewski, Michelle Bohlin, Jordan Bower, Monica Cox, Deborah Dickey, Douglas Dickey, Carol Fry, Claire Gallagher, Julia Grimm, Rance Hettler, Amanda Karschner, Jody Loudenslager, Cheryl Nibert, Kimberly Rogers, Judith Rupert, Larissa Uzupis, Jacquelin Watson, Monica Weaver, Eleanor Wolfson and Wendy Wolfson.
Checks to support the Montoursville Memorial Gardens should be made out to the MASD Foundation and mailed to Montoursville Area High School, 50 N. Arch St., Montoursville, PA 17754
