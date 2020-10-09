LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Cookin’ Men event for 2020 in a virtual format.
This year's event, where local celebrity men turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights, will have the same same goal of raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. From Monday, Oct. 19 to Friday Oct. 30, community members are asked to visit www.EvanHospital.com/CookinMen.
Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event.
Monetary donations will determine which one of the chefs receives the honor of Top Chef. The chef raising the most dollars during the open period of the event will be given the title. Participating chef include Alex Bernt (The Special Place), Rob Dacko (Weis Markets), Drew Kelly (The Miller Center) as well as Tom Morgan and Keith Good (Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation and The Soupie Brothers).
Dale Moyer (Evangelical Community Hospital), Timm Moyer and Ric Jones (MoJo Active Incorporated), Dr. James Patterson (Family Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg), Chris Peifer and Micah Miner (Susquehanna Valley Limousine and National Beef) Chef Marco Romano (Rusty Rail Brewing Company), Fred Scheller (The Daily Item), Dr. John Turner of The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health and a chef team from Geisinger Health Systems will also participate.
The event includes a special prize for the supporter who makes the largest donation to each chef. The highest donor for each chef will win that chef’s dish, delivered to the winner’s home at a mutually agreed upon day and time.
All funds raised during the virtual event will provide funds for women of the region to receive breast screenings regardless of their ability to pay.
The Center for Breast Health, 210 JPM Road, Lewisburg, has a dedicated team of specialists who provide comprehensive screenings, diagnosis, and treatment for women. The center includes a navigation program for patients to aid in understanding their path of care and making sure they are following the path for the most optimal outcome. After diagnosis the center offers survivors support through clinics, programs, and one-on-one attention with professionals trained to understand the psychological, physical, emotional, and social effects of a cancer diagnosis.
October is a special month of breast cancer focus—a time of collaboration when national public service organizations, professional medical associations, and government agencies come together to promote breast cancer awareness, share information on the disease, and provide greater access to services. Most importantly, the month reminds women to take control of their health by scheduling a yearly mammogram starting at the age of 40 to increase the chances of early detection of breast cancers.
