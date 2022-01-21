Animal shelters around the western Pa. region were deluged with donations this week in honor of legendary actress and animal lover Betty White.
Rescuers reported receiving thousands of dollars directed their way as part of a challenge that started on social media to celebrate what would have been White’s 100th birthday on Monday. She died Dec. 31.
“It came in all different forms,” said Phyllis Framel, a volunteer and former board president at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in New Kensington. “It came in checks. It came in on PayPal. People were dropping money off. People were very generous.”
Framel said Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley took in almost $3,000 in donations in honor of White. Many gave $5, and most gave $25, she said.
Caring for each animal at the shelter costs about $50 per day, Framel said.
“We’re completely donor-funded,” she said. “Any donation is always very welcome and put to good use. Something like this really helps.”
On a regular day at Animal Friends of Westmoreland in Youngwood, director Kelli Brisbane said, they are lucky to get a couple hundred dollars in donations.
Money streamed in Monday, totaling $9,600. Brisbane said nearly $5,000 of that was definitely connected to the Betty White challenge, and the remainder was a general donation without a specific reason.
“This money really helps out a lot of costs for care,” Brisbane said. It pays for hay that’s needed during winter months for the farm animals that live at the organization’s Unity sanctuary and veterinary care for those at the Youngwood shelter.
American Humane spokesperson Mark Stubis said White contributed 70 years to working with the national organization. American Humane was the first established national humane organization in the United States.
The challenge is an extension of White’s passion and love for animals, Stubis said.
“We anticipated in future years continuing to extend this tidal wave of love,” he said.
All But Furgotten received $6,000, which will enable the organization to build a separate area for senior dogs and mothers with puppies at its North Huntingdon facility, said president Melanie Wedge. They plan to dedicate the space, which will provide a calm environment for incoming humane cases, to Betty White.
“Those dogs can’t handle all the noise” at the kennel, Wedge said.
Without the challenge funding, the rescue group would be waiting a long time to come up with enough cash for the separate building.
“To me, it’s just amazing how the community stepped up,” she said.
Robin Patton dedicates her time to local animal rescue organizations including Cat Crusaders of Leechburg, the Homeless Cat Management Team in Tarentum and Pittsburgh Cat. She posted about the challenge on the Cat Crusaders Facebook page, asking people to donate $5 to the organization in White’s memory.
Soon enough, Patton said, the donations began, and the shelter has received $300 from donors so far. The organization normally receives money from its donation jars placed around numerous Alle-Kiski Valley businesses, but the money raised Monday was an additional bonus.
“The little bit that has come is wonderful, and I appreciate all of it,” Patton said.
Patton was happy to see White’s legacy in animal advocacy being celebrated. “She has been a TV icon for many years and touched many with her generosity and animal advocacy,” she said.
Amber Phillips, owner and director of Champion’s Crusaiders Rescue in Parks Township, welcomed the news of winning the Y108 #YinzerBettyWhiteChallenge. The Pittsburgh country music radio station last week asked listeners to vote for their favorite animal rescue, and results came in Monday morning.
“A huge thank you to everyone that believes in us and our mission,” Phillips said. “I have no words, because we were in the running with some big-name rescues.”
Phillips opened the nonprofit Champion’s Crusaiders in 2020. The no-kill cat and dog shelter was No. 1 out of the 20 finalist animal charities in the Y108 contest, collecting more than 887 online votes. The station donated $50 to Champion’s Crusaiders.
Phillips said the additional benefit has been the buzz from the win, which has resulted in an uptick in donations.
To date, more than $1,100 has been donated to Champion’s Crusaiders. “The end goal was to get our name out there,” Phillips said.
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh also saw far more donations than they usual, getting nearly $40,000 connected to the challenge, said Michele Frennier, director of marketing. In January 2021, the organization brought in about $2,000 in donations.
Frennier said they plan to direct the White-related funds toward pet retention efforts, which include a food pantry and low-cost veterinary services, as well as anything that helps keep adopted animals with their owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.