LEWISBURG – The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center (CSLPNCC) recently graduated 19 students.
In order to observe all COVID-19 guidance, the ceremony was held in the large classroom at the CSLPNCC in Lewisburg, with only faculty and 15 graduates present in the building. All COVID-19 mitigation protocols including masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing were observed. A Zoom audience of more than 100 supportive friends, family members, community partners, CSIU staff, administration, and board members attended virtually.
The program was led by Dr. Timothy Campbell, director of the CSLPNCC, and included a procession of the Class of 108 graduates; welcoming address; faculty introductions by Jessica Probst, RN, Nursing Education managing coordinator; and remarks from the class speaker, Carla McKinney, GPN.
McKinney reflected in her speech on the many challenges her class had to overcome. She recalled watching a video at the start of her program two years ago on Typhoid Fever, asking “who would have thought that we would have lived through a pandemic?” She thanked the faculty and her husband for their support, closing with advice for her graduates: “In times of darkness, be the light. Be kind and compassionate. Be a listener. Love and love hard.”
Graduates were pinned, received their diplomas and a rose, and together recited the Practical Nursing Pledge. The following awards were presented:
Academic Excellence Award: Jayme Opdyke
Academic Achievement Award: Nancy Kinley
Sally Crouse Singer Maternal/Child Nursing Award: Lydie Fornwald
Medical/Surgical Clinical Excellence Award: Brittnee Stout
For more information about the nursing program, visit http://lpn.csiu.org or call 570-768-4960.
