LEWISBURG — The Gov. Tom Wolf Administration recognized the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Union County Maintenance Organization, part of PennDOT’s District 3, for reaching 3,000 days (eight years, two months) without a disabling employee injury. A disabling injury is any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.
The organization reached this safety milestone on Oct. 4.
“PennDOT employees are the department’s greatest resource,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “This accomplishment shows the dedication Union County employees have to adhering to safety standards in the workplace.”
County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with adherence to the concepts of safety.
“These crews come to work each day and focus on safety, responsibility and accountability in each job they undertake,” said Union County Maintenance Manager David Shearer. “They are a great team to work with.”
“I am proud to be a part of this team and the 24/7 safety culture which we have incorporated into our daily duties,” said Acting Union County Maintenance Manager Corey Pisarz.
