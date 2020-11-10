HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 62 over six area counties, based on data released Tuesday by the Pa. Department of Health. Cases statewide rose by 4,361, the highest single-day increase to date.
Sixty-two new deaths were reported statewide. One new death was reported in Northumberland County, according to the Department of Health.
Confirmed new cases increased by 28 in Northumberland County, 13 in Snyder County, nine in Lycoming County, eight in Columbia County, three in Montour County and one in Union County.
There are 2,470,785 individuals who have tested negative to date.
There are 1,827 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 393 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, the department noted.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,682 cases (114 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,110 cases (8 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 1,044 cases (9 deaths)
• Union County, 800 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County, 509 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 319 cases (12 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.