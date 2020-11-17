HARRISBURG — Operation Safe Holiday kicked off Monday, Nov. 16, with the “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving enforcement mobilization, running through Sunday, Nov. 29.
State police and local law enforcement will be on the lookout to ensure drivers and front-seat passengers are buckled up, and children are secured in properly installed child safety seats.
In Pennsylvania, children under age 4 must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children under 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the manufacturer. Booster seats are required for children ages 4 to 8 to keep them protected in the event of a crash.
Operation Safe Holiday continues with the holiday season impaired driving campaign that begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and runs through New Year’s Day. Law enforcement will conduct impaired driving enforcement details, with zero tolerance toward drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.
According to PennDOT data, there were 1,175 crashes resulting in 31 deaths during the same period in 2019.
Drivers are also reminded to obey Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over or slow down when they encounter an emergency scene, traffic stop, or disabled vehicle. The goal of the Move Over Law is to protect law enforcement, emergency medical providers, and other first responders when responding to crashes.
The holiday seat belt and impaired driving enforcements are funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). For more information on PennDOT’s highway safety efforts visit, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.
