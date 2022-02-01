Campus director addresses educational opportunities

SUNBURY — The director of Lackawanna College's Sunbury Center is speaking out against assertions he believes are being spread which indicate an affordable college education is not available in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Phil Campbell addressed the issue during the public comment period of Tuesday's Northumberland County Commissioners meeting.
Campbell provided commissioners with a list of 21 different higher-education entities which offer courses within a 50-mile radius of Sunbury.
The list ranged from vocational-technical schools to four-year universities.
Campbell noted that even Bucknell and Susquehanna universities offer scholarships which make education affordable at those institutions.
"There are endless (affordable educational) opportunities in this area," Campbell said. "There is a group going around saying there are not."
He noted Lackawanna College conducts fundraising events, with proceeds being used to offset educational expenses for students.
Campbell said the college works with industries in the area to make sure it is offering courses to educate individuals to fill positions available locally. Currently, Lackawanna is considering starting a culinary program.
"My goal is to make some people understand we are here," Campbell said. "We are not going to ask to raise anyone's taxes."
The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project has been lobbying Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Montour counties to enact a $1.14 per-month tax on households in order to fund the establishment and ongoing work of its efforts to launch a community college.
The project is asking the tax to be collected for an initial 10-year period. The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project was not mentioned by name during Tuesday's meeting.
In business actions, the commissioners approved new collective bargaining agreements for both the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO Local 2016, and the National Correctional Employees Union, Local 133.
Following the meeting, county Human Resources Director Joe Picarelli said the Local 2016 agreement covers approximately 35 county employees and is effective through 2024.
Per the terms of the agreement, Picarelli said some union members had their positions reclassified. As a result, the members will receive various pay increases, ranging from 40 cents to $2 per hour.
The new collective bargaining agreement for correctional union members runs through 2023. Picarelli said it covers approximately 60 employees.
Per the terms of the agreement, Picarelli said union members will receive a $1.50 per-hour raise in the second year of the agreement, with an additional $1.50 per-hour increase in the third year.
In addition, Picarelli said six long-time employees who are members of the correctional union will be receiving a 50-cent per hour increase.
Where applicable, he said the pay increases in the contracts were included in the county's 2022 budget.
During the election board portion of the meeting, it was noted that nominating petitions for the 2022 election can be circulated Feb. 15 through March 8.
Offices on the ballot this year include governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, U.S. congressmen, state representatives, and Republican and Democratic committee members.
Director of Elections Nathan Savidge said his office is coordinating with other counties to lobby the state for increased funding for their offices.
"There's a lot of postage and things going on that are requiring us to spend more money," Savidge said.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• The county to serve as acting tax collector for East Chillisquaque Township, due to a position vacancy.
• Appointing Justin Skavery as a voting member of the SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization, through 2025.
• Applying for $1.1 million in Community Development Block Grant funding for the Herndon Borough/Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority Route 147 waterline replacement project.
• Sara B. Stigerwalt-Egan, esquire, to serve as the Mental Health/Mental Retardation review officer, through 2022. Michael Balducci, esquire, to serve as the first substitute Mental Health/Mental Retardation review officer, through 2022. Kathleen Anne McCracken-Lincoln, esquire, to serve as the second substitute Mental Health/Mental Retardation review officer through 2022.
• The exoneration of county taxes for 2022 from properties located at 50 W. Third St. and 31 N. Maple St., Mount Carmel. The properties are owned by Mount Carmel.
The county prison board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, has been canceled. The next prison board meeting will be held Wednesday, March 2.
