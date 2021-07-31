MILTON — For decades, the remains of Horace Middleton went unidentified. It wasn't until DNA from a niece in Florida led to his positive identification, and plans for a return home.
Then COVID hit, and plans were delayed. In October, he will officially be welcomed home 77 years after he was killed in action with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton. A procession comprised of veterans groups and supporters are expected to accompany Middleton's final stretch homeward from the airport in Harrisburg to northern Northumberland County.
Middleton was killed in action July 12, 1944. An infantryman with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unite (Provisional), Middleton and members of his unit were better known as Merrill's Marauders.
A specialized unit trained for jungle combat, the Marauders were the forerunners to modern Special Forces.
Middleton was born Feb. 25, 1924, in Nortumberland, and entered the service on his 19th birthday. He graduated from Northumberland High School in June 1943, his diploma conferred in absentia.
Middleton and remains of other servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations. Eventually, all known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina, including the remains of those who were not identified.
In January and February 1946, all of the remains at the U.S. Military Cemetery were disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India. The exhumation of the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda was conducted in September and October 1947.
The unit was engaged in brutal combat, and sustained heavy casualties. Middleton was among a group of replacements credited with preventing the enemy from overrunning the Marauders. The unit earned the Presidential Unit Citation.
A portion of the unit’s citation read: “After a series of successful engagements in the Hukawng and Mogaung Valleys of North Burma, in March and April 1944, the unit was called on to lead a march over jungle trails through extremely difficult mountain terrain against stubborn resistance in a surprise attack on Myitkyina. The unit provided equal to its task and after a brilliant operation on 17 May 1944 seized the airfield at Myitkyina, an objective of great tactical importance in the campaign, and assisted in the capture of the town of Myitkyina on 3 August 1944.”
He had three brothers, one of whom — William P. Middleton — was stateside in camp during the war. Willard died in March at the age of 96. Five cousins, Everitt, Ben and Fred Bower, along with Nelson Bower and George Hause, also served in the war. It is suspected a number of additional cousins may have served as well.
He has a niece, Mary Snyder, of Florida, who donated the DNA which led to the positive identity. Also surviving are two nephews, Robert Stamm, of Milton, and Michael Stamm, of Lewisburg. John Bower, of Milton, is a cousin.
Marauder history
More than 3,000 men volunteered for the newly formed 5307th Composite Unit/Galahad Force, named for their leader, Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill. While the unit was only active one year — September 1943 to August 1944 — it’s impact in World War II, and beyond, was immense.
The unit underwent specialized training stateside, and abroad, before embarking on its mission in Burma.
By Sept. 18, three infantry battalions began training in the US, Caribbean and New Caledonia. In October, the men arrived in Deogaro for jungle operations training.
Merrill was given command of the men in January 1944. The three battalions were divided into two combat teams and a reconnaissance platoon.
Burma was a main supply line to China, which proved crucial to the Allies. Merrill’s Marauders were charged with cutting Japanese communications and supply lines and pushing the enemy north and out of the town of Myitkyina, which had the lone all-weather airstrip in northern Burma.
Combat began in February with reconnaissance platoons engaging in skirmishes with Japanese forces. Casualties were high.
Merrill’s Marauders fought in brutal conditions and on tough terrain. The unit sustained 95 percent casualties over its short time in combat.
After taking the airfield in Myitkyina, Burma, from the Japanese on May 17, Middleton’s battalion was tasked with holding the airfield and taking part in the siege of Myitkyina.
