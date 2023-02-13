MILTON — A literary work of art, a choreopoem, will be previewed this week at the Milton Public Library by a Susquehanna University professor.
Monica Prince will preview her literary work, “Roadmap,” during a program to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway.
Originally coined by American writer Ntozake Shange, a choreopoem embraces an approach to storytelling that is designed to create an emotional connection with its audience. However, choreopoetry embraces many other mediums beyond traditional writing to do so.
“A choreopoem is a choreographed series of poems that includes performance, poetry, dance, music, art, yoga parkour—all kinds of performance media—all written together and performed on stage like a play,” said Prince, who specializes in activist writing and works as an assistant professor of English and Creative Writing at Susquehanna.
“Activist writing has a lot to do with addressing the things that you’re passionate about, whether it’s politics, culture, or society, and being able to write it in a way that doesn’t alienate your readers,” Prince said.
For Prince, both her focus on activist and performance writing converge in the form of her latest book project.
“I started ‘Roadmap’ in 2015, when I was at a writers colony in Virginia as a response to a bet from an ex-boyfriend,” Prince said.
However, the book has evolved considerably since she first started working on it. She staged the show multiple times on the Susquehanna University campus, making tweaks and revisions to the project following each performance.
“It was a hit and it was a lot of fun and I had a really great time. But I learned a lot about what was missing from the show, so I rewrote the show heavily over the next few years, then my publisher picked it up in 2022,” Prince said.
The result is “Roadmap,” a 21st-century choreopoem that follows a young black man named Dorian as he tries to reckon with what it means to be black in America while trying to avoid his own murder.
“Roadmap” will be released by Santa Fe Writers Project on July 1. Her program Wednesday at the library will preview the work.
“I’m going to be reading some poems that go through my career up until this point, touching on different publications and giving a taste of the book that’s coming out this summer,” Prince said.
Her choreopoem “How to Exterminate the Black Woman” was published by PANK in 2020. She also published “Instructions for Temporary Survival” in 2019 and “Letters from the Other Woman” in 2018.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.