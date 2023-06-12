HARRISBURG — In the wake of a hazardous train derailment less than a mile from the Ohio border, Pennsylvania lawmakers are advancing legislation that supporters say would improve safety standards and increase corporate accountability.

But the legislation already faces quiet resistance from the industry and its allies, who have questioned the legality of the proposed measure. State regulators, meanwhile, are uncertain about their capacity to enforce its requirements.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

