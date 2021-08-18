$8.7M treatment plant to be built in Turbotviille

TURBOTVILLE — The aging Turbotville Wastewater Treatment Plant is set to be replaced by an $8.7 million facility.
Pennsylvania American Water on Tuesday issued a press release announcing the start of construction of a new treatment plant. The project is expected to be completed late in 2022.
“The existing wastewater treatment plant was in poor condition when we acquired the system and has reached the end of its useful life,” Ewoud Hulstein, engineering project manager, said in the press release. “Currently, the plant cannot handle high wet weather flows adequately.”
According to information provided by Pennsylvania American Water External Affairs Manager Susan Turcmanovich, the water company acquired both the water and wastewater assets from the Borough of Turbotville in 2019.
“The water system serves approximately 320 customers in Turbotville and a portion of Lewis Township,” Turcmanovich said. “The wastewater system serves approximately 290 customers in Turbotville.”
According to the press release, the new plant “will be a continuous flow biological treatment system capable of handling high flows.”
“Ultraviolet treatment and step aeration will be added to meet current and anticipated future effluent water quality standards,” the release said.
The new treatment plant will be built on the existing facility’s property on Adam Street. The construction work is scheduled to take place between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Once the new plant is in service, the existing plant will be demolished,” the press release said. “Service to customers will not be impacted during the project.”
“These types of investments are part of our annual capital investment program,” Turcmanovich said. “In 2020, we invested $400 million to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure across the commonwealth, and this new wastewater treatment plant is part of our statewide annual investment program.”
Pennsylvania American Water also operates the nearby Milton water system, and the McEwensville water and wastewater systems.
