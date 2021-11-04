MILTON — Democrat Tom Aber has been certified as the winner of Milton's mayoral race, following the Thursday morning opening of three provisional ballots cast on Election Day.
Northumberland County Director of Elections Nathan Savidge said the votes cast on the three ballots were all for Aber. Two were cast by Republicans, one by a Democrat.
With the opening of the provisionals, Aber received 598 votes to Republican Joe Moralez' 594.
"Tom was certified the winner," Savidge said, adding that the county's overall results are expected to be certified Friday, Nov. 5.
Savidge said the tight race for mayor was unique.
"I think it's exciting," he said. "It emphasizes that every one vote counts.... We do ensure that they count."
Aber, 77, was present when the provisional votes were tallied.
"When they read I had the three votes... I lost it, I cried," he said. "I was so excited."
Aber said it means a lot to him to be stepping into the mayoral position.
"I want to help people in our community," he said. "I want to go around to all the people that have a business and I want them to share, with me, what their outlook is on bringing new businesses into the town."
Aber received a phone call from Moralez, who is a member of Milton Borough Council, after the provisional ballots were tallied.
"Joe called me and wished me the best of luck," Aber said. "He said that 'I'm real happy for you. Anything we can do, we can work together.'"
Aber also received congratulations from Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer.
Aber will take the oath of office in January. He will replace Mark Shearer, who was appointed to the post in June following the passing of longtime Mayor Ed Nelson.
Nelson has been in Aber's thoughts.
"Ed will always be the mayor," Aber said. "He's a good friend. I sat with him on his porch many times, and he came up to my place. He sat on my porch. It's a shame we lost him."
