WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New York woman is locked up in Union County facing a felony count of possession with intent to deliver after state police allegedly discovered approximately 150 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.
Hon Zhen Shen, 54, of Flushing, N.Y., has been charged with a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers said a Toyota Sienna with Illinois tags was stopped at 12:05 p.m. Jan. 31 near mile marker 200.1, I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Shen was asked to exit the vehicle, at which time police said a pat down produced a baggie with a small amount of marijuana. When asked for consent to search the vehicle, Shen refused, police noted. A K-9 was called to the scene and indicated the presence of something in the trunk. A search warrant was requested and granted, police reported.
Troopers said 10 laundry bags and a black suitcase contained 150 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, each weighing approximately a pound.
Shen is jailed in Union County in lieu of $125,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
