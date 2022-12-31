WATSONTOWN — Up in the air takes on a whole new meaning for dance students at a Watsontown dance studio.
Hanging from the rafters in a garage in Watsontown are streams of silk fabric, a hammock made of silk, and a round metal hoop suspended off the floor. Those are the tools used in this dance studio.
The Dance On Air aerial studio located at the rear of 807 Ash St. is owned and operated by Amber Bogdanowicz.
According to Wikipedia, aerial modern dance is a subgenre of modern dance first recognized in the United States in the 1970s. The choreography incorporates an apparatus that is often attached to the ceiling, allowing performers to explore space in three dimensions. The ability to incorporate vertical, as well as horizontal movement paths, allows for innovations in choreography and movement.
Bogdanowicz says Circue du Soleil is probably the most famous, and best when it comes to aerial dancing and acrobatics.
Bogdanowicz got involved with aerial dancing as her father, Richard Bogdanowicz, works at the Allison Dance Company in Berwick, where they do a lot of acro dancing, or dancing interwoven with acrobatics. At Allison Dance Company, Amber Bogdanowicz learned acrobatics and was introduced to aerial dancing.
She grew up in Millville and moved to Watsontown two years ago where she set up her studio. Bogdanowicz has a bachelor's degree from Bloomsbug University in Molecular Biology, and a masters degree in business administration from Western Governors University.
By day, she works from home in sales development for Emulate Inc., a Boston=based biological research company. By night, she's an instructor to nearly 40 students — ages 5 to 60 — who regularly come to Watsontown from as far away as Bloomsburg to take aerial dance lessons.
Chrissy Mendel, of Bloomsburg, has been taking lessons since October and says she loves it.
"Conditioning is important," Mendel said. "We do a lot of stretching, a lot of pull ups, it's a lot of building muscle and is actually a full body workout. After a full hour I feel exhausted, but physically very strong. I'm usually sore the next day but after a couple of days, I'm ready to go again."
Mendel has gained more body strength since starting to take the classes.
"I just really want to keep doing it, it's just fun," Mendel said. "I couldn't find a dance studio near me that offers this. I want to keep doing it. Maybe when I retire I can run off and join the circus."
Maci Decker, 10, of Montgomery, plays seven different sports — including wrestling. She is also enrolled in a Dance On Air class.
Decker's mother Melissa Clayton said her daughter has "always done stuff like this.
"She's been aerial dancing since she was 4 years old," Clayton said. "She's very, very active."
"I kind of just like to do it because it's fun, and I like the competition," Decker said.
The class members are working on dance routines in the hopes of performing at the next Acrobatic Arts competition, which is held online.
"Each girl will perform a routine which will be videotaped and submitted for judging in April," Bogdanowicz said.
Students in Bogdanowicz' classes should wear athletic clothing, and expect a full body workout.
Good upper body strength is crucial plus good arm, hand, finger, and wrist strength is a huge part of aerial dancing.
"Even if you don't have the physical strength there are things you can do in aerial dancing until you build your body strength up," Bogdanowicz said. "There's something for everyone."
But before any classes are given, students are required to sign a waiver, and are required to disclose any former athletic injuries or surgeries.
Bogdanowicz said safety precautions are also taken, such as making sure the rigging is safe, that students use the proper techniques, and that students can take verbal directions from Bogdanowicz. She is never far away when working on new moves and is always there to spot for her students, if needed.
So far, Bogdanowicz said she has mostly class members who are female, and interested in aerial dance.
"I think it's a cultural thing in this area as to why not many boys participate," Bogdanowicz said. "In California aerial dancing is huge and both boys and girls take advantage of the art from."
Bogdanowicz says the closest aerial dance studio that she knows of is in Wilkes-Barre or Scranton.
For more information, visit the Dance on Air Facebook page.
