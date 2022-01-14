LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Nebraska man was killed Thursday morning when his commercial truck overturned in a crash along I-80 westbound at mile marker 194.5, Lewis Township, Union County.
State Police at Milton reported Kenneth L. Mitchell, of Omaha, Neb., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 10:53 a.m. Thursday. Mitchell was not belted when his 2020 Freightliner Cascadia veered off the north shoulder, then swerved into the travel lanes before overturning and sliding into the guide rail.
