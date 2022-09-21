LEWISBURG — There’s a new deputy warden at the Union County prison.
At Tuesday’s Union County commissioners meeting, a request by Prison Warden Doug Shaffer was approved to hire Michael Diehl as the new deputy warden.
LEWISBURG — There’s a new deputy warden at the Union County prison.
At Tuesday’s Union County commissioners meeting, a request by Prison Warden Doug Shaffer was approved to hire Michael Diehl as the new deputy warden.
Commissioner Preston Boop said the board went through 20 applications for the position and interviewed four candidates, with Diehl being selected.
Boop expressed concern over the number of county prisoners being housed elsewhere. Currently, there are 13 different jails — including state prisons — where county inmates are being housed.
Boop would like to bring those inmates closer to Union County, and has been in contact with the Snyder County regarding the consolidation of inmates. He is also going to be contacting Clinton County.
During the salary board portion of the meeting, the following items were approved:
• A request from Matt Ernst, Children and Youth Director, to hire Sarah McIntyre for Caseworker III/Family Finding Specialist position, effective Oct. 3.
• A request from Diane Miller, prothonotary, to hire Nelli Shek for the senior deputy position, effective Sept. 20.
In other county business, commissioner’s approved $36,524.37 for additional work on the Hassenplug Covered Bridge, which was rehabilitated earlier this year. The money will cover change orders to the historic bridge crossing Buffalo Creek on Fourth Street in Mifflinburg.
Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber said the change orders were due to unexpected expenses in rehabilitating the bridge, which included 14% more timber decay than was previously expected.
The commissioners said funds for the change orders were already set aside for bridge repairs in the county.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
