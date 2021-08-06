LEWISBURG — A resident at the RiverWoods Health Care Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the facility.
"We have temporarily closed the RiverWoods Health Care center to indoor visitation due to one positive case of COVID-19, in accordance with state guidelines," Cathy Canning, a spokesperson for the facility wrote, in an email.
"We remain open to outdoor visitation, and are hopeful that we will reopen for indoor visitation as soon as our testing is complete," she continued. "During this time period, we have continued to follow all of the safety protocols we implemented when the pandemic began last year, including masking and utilizing appropriate PPE. We remain vigilant and continue to update our safety practices with the latest federal, state and local public health guidance."
To date, she said Asbury Communities has conducted just over 100,700 COVID-19 tests across eight communities — including RiverWoods — with a positivity rate of 0.77%, compared to a national rate of 7.6%.
"The safety and well-being of those who live and work here is our highest priority, and our associates are dedicated to providing the highest possible standard of care for the residents they serve," Canning wrote.
