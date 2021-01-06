HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 270 over six area counties based on data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health. Seventeen new deaths were reported.
Union, Montour and Snyder counties each reported three new deaths. Four new deaths were reported in Lycoming County. Two new deaths were reported in Columbia and Northumberland counties. Since March, the six counties have reported 577 deaths due to COVID-19.
Confirmed new cases rose by 71 in Lycoming County, 65 in Northumberland County, 46 in Montour County, 37 in Columbia County, 29 in Union County and 22 in Snyder County.
Statewide, cases of COVID-19 rose by 9,474, based on data released by the state. Since March, the state has logged 683,389 cases. New deaths rose by 368 and since March 16,914 deaths have been reported.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 4,968 cases (243 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 5,776 cases (131 deaths)
• Union County, 2,776 cases (47 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,851 cases (37 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,781 cases (22 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,122 cases (22 deaths)
