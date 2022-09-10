Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Breanna Allen, 24, of Watsontown, and Marissa McKnight, 26, of Watsontown.
• Trisha Watts, 34, of Jackson Township, and Bradley Reigle, 50, of Jackson Township.
• Alexis Kelley, 22, of Marion Heights, and Garrett Quigley, 37, of Marion Heights.
• Virginia Adorno, 30, of Northumberland, and Mayerlia Gomez Delcid, 20, of Northumberland.
• Tiffany Myers, 35, of Shamokin Township, and Adam Turner, 42, of Shamokin Township.
• Jessica Immel, 28, of Milton, and Matthew Sebring, 34, of Milton.
• Michelle Mantz, 47, of Sunbury, and Edward Sekha, 58, of Sunbury.
• Amber Jurevicz, 29, of Shamokin, and Scott Campbell Jr., 34, of Shamokin.
• Jeremiah Kanwell, 40, of Lower Augusta Township, and Erika Koperna, 50, of Lower Augusta Township.
Deed transfers
• Jared M. Rute and Angelica R. Rute to Jared M. Rute, property in Milton, $1.
• Naomi Stayer, Naomi Lentz and Todd W. Lentz to Limestone Ridge Properties LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Green Hills Land LLC, property in Delaware Township, $162,900.
• Jennifer R. Dauberman and Jennifer R. Levanowitz to Beth Ann Brown and Jonathon Ray Long, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Tammy L. Bartlett to Christopher St. Angelo and Kristine Ann St. Angelo, property in Lewis Township, $135,000.
• Cynthia Ann Schaeffer estate and Heather S. Schaeffer administratrix to Stone Fortress Residential II LLC, property in Watsontown, $30,000.
• Molly L. Strawser by agent and Charles L. Strawser individually and agent to Charles L. Strawser Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Beth E. Mattingly to Classic Quality Homes Inc., property in Turbot Township, 41.
• Alycia E. Haas and Ryan M. Ammerman to Bethany Young, property in Milton, $1.
• Gary R. Watts estate and Granguid I. Watts individually and executor to Granguid I. Watts and Tammy Watts, property in Milton, $1.
• Jonathan C. Slack to Andrea R. Long, property in Milton, $1.
• Wendy L. Wolyniec to Alexis R. Gundrum, property in Milton, $1.
• Edward F. Shamus estate, Edward W. Shamus exeuctor and Diane M. Gallagher executor to Bruce H. Ludwig, property in Shamokin, $23,000.
• Tianlin Qian to Christopher Szatny, property in Mount Carmel, $63,500.
• David P. Dimm, Christine A. Rosini and Christine A. Dimm to Jacob Daniel and Katie Spriggle, property in Rockefeller Township, $499,000.
• Jeffrey Forsyth and Rachel Weller to Jeffrey Forsyth, property in Shamokin, $1.
• John W. Emmel Sr. estate and M. Grace Emmell Leister executrix to Louis C. Nicolai, property in Point Township, $5,000.
• Tammy J. Seger, Job Seger and Jenna Wasarhelyi to Ronald E. Hughes, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Leister to Nancy L. Leister, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Nolan Brothers Realty Company, Robert T. Nolan and James Michael Nolan to Redman Rentals LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Homestead Property Investments LLC to Skyward LLC, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Mary A. Kearns, Mary A. Wilkinson and John Kearns to Vanessa I. Gingrich, property in Zerbe Township, $40,000.
• Scott A. Gross and Mercy E. Gross to Michael D. Yarger and Heather Y. Yarger, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Andrew R. Kopp to William H. Clark and Jill B. Clark, property in Coal Township, $14,000.
• Robert E. Milbrand and Sandra A. Milbrand to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $75,000.
• Maureen Adinolfi to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Raphael Properties Inc. to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Refiy Capital LLC to Patrick Biermaas and Brandi Biermaas, property in Mount Carmel, $21,000.
• Refiy Capital LLC to Patrick Biermaas and Brandi Biermaas, property in Mount Carmel, $29,000.
• Larry Wynn, Stephanie Wynn and Stefanie erin Fisher to Larry Wynn Jr., property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Colleen M. Koharski, Colleen M. Martin and Keith Martin to Thomas A. Orzechowski Sr., property in Coal Township, $125,000.
• Joshua Gulba to Thomas Gulba, property in Mount Carmel Township, $500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Aleah M. Thompson to Sea Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $180.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Aleah M. Thompson to Sea Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $180.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Mary Santor Bartol to Sea Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $180.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Tiffany Hodge to 2vin Home Investments, property in Shamokin, $111.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Sean McDermott to 2vin Home Investments, property in Shamokin, $111.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Apartments and Acquisitions Limited Partnership to 2vin Home Investments, property in Shamokin, $111.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Rental Group Inc. to 2vin Home Investments, property in Shamokin, $111.
• Joseph G. Kappen and Margaret J. Kappen to Elm St. Trust 122 and Steven Washington trustee, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Maryann Shafer and David Shafer to Vine St. Trust 317 and Steven Washington trustee, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Christopher J. Lapotsky to Lorelei A. Duke, property in Coal Township, $280,000.
• Kevin J. McCarthy and Linda McCarthy to Kenneeth V. Bogutskie, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Marie E. Rethemeyer to Joseph G. Williams II, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
